Light rain this morning, snow possible by the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Mild with mist and fog this morning, but there is a threat for accumulating snow heading into the weekend.
Keep the headlights on for the drive in as damp conditions will continue til late-morning. We'll dry off this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low 50s.
A spotty, light rain/mix will redevelop late this evening and tonight, mainly impacting areas farther south. By early Thursday, we could see a light rain/snow mix, but roads should just be wet as temperatures stay above freezing. Drying and clearing Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.
Sunnier skies for Friday with temps in the mid to upper 40s ahead of a storm system developing Friday night into Saturday that may bring snow to our area. There are still a lot of questions with if we see accumulations and how much. If the system stays farther south, it'll miss us, and since the ground is warming, knowing how much sticks if it impacts us is also a big question. Stay tuned as we track the latest.