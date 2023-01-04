Light rain to snow developing later today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our dreary, mild weather continues with more mixed precipitation moving in.
Temps start in the mid 30s and will drop to the low 30s as a light rain to snow mix develops. Slick spots will start to form by the evening commute, so be on the lookout. Spotty, light snow continues on and off through Thursday with around 0.5 to 1.5 inch totals.
Sunshine returns later Friday in the low 30s. Saturday will be partly sunny in the low 30s ahead of another chance for light snow Saturday night and Sunday.
Temps climb next week to the upper 30s and low 40s with conditions turning sunnier and drier.