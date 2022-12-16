Light snow causing slippery roads through tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a coating of snow last night, up to another inch is possible today.
Flurries this morning with light snow beginning to accumulate this afternoon and evening. Temps are trending colder in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. Minor drifting is possible as well, especially in rural areas.
A few more flurries are possible Saturday, but the accumulations will be over for the weekend. Temps in the mid 20s Saturday with wind chills in the low teens. And we get colder Sunday with actual temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. At least we'll finally see some sunshine to end the weekend!
Temps stay cold next week with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. Another shot at light snow Monday night and to start the winter season next Wednesday into Thursday.