Light snow continues into Wednesday morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Most places have seen at least 2 inches of snow with our first snow event of the year underway!
Snow isn't done yet especially around Madison over to Milwaukee. I could see an additional inch in Dane and Jefferson counties with a little less outside of these areas. Lake effect snow will continue closer to Milwaukee where some spots could end up over 6 inches near Oconomowoc.
Light snow or flurries will continue on Wednesday but very little accumulations are expected with highs in the middle 30s.
High temps fall to the 20s Thursday through the weekend with a few more flurry or spotty, light snow chances. Sunnier, quieter weather by Sunday with a bit of a warmup back to the 30s by Thanksgiving week.