Light snow early on a cooler Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - A quick-hitting snow system will move through southern Wisconsin early this morning, and it will exit to our south by 9 a.m. A bigger weather system will bring higher precipitation chances and a temperature rollercoaster through the end of the week.
Light snow will reduce visibility through the early morning hours. Totals will be less than an inch, if anything at all. By lunchtime, we should see a good amount of sunshine, but afternoon temperatures will only top out in the middle 30s. We'll cool into the teens overnight before warming into the 40s for Thursday afternoon, but by then, clouds will have returned ahead of our next weather system.
A few rain showers will start to pop up into Thursday evening as temperatures actually increase overnight and into Friday. This will help us reach the 60s for the first time this year before the week is over. However, this system will likely bring the chance for thunderstorms through Thursday night and Friday. A severe storm threat exists just to our southwest, so we'll have to monitor that through Friday afternoon. Stay with 27 News for updates.
