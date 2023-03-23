Light snow ending this morning, heavier round on the way this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - It may be spring, but winter isn't going down without a fight.
A dusting to a half inch of slushy accumulation mainly on the grass and rooftops this morning, but you'll see a few slick spots on the roads, too, so take it easy heading out. This all exits by mid-morning with some sunshine returning this afternoon with temps in the low 40s, helping us thaw out.
Dry for Friday with sunny skies in the mid 40s ahead of another round of heavier snow Friday night through at least Saturday morning with several inches of snow looking likely for at least parts of the WKOW area. So, don't put away the shovels and snowblowers yet!