Light snow ending this morning

MADISON (WKOW) - Light snow will fall through parts of southern Wisconsin through the lunch hour. However, many more snow chances exist through the forecast.
After a fresh inch or so of snow fell across most of southern Wisconsin this morning, we'll warm to near 30 this afternoon with maybe a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will drop into the 10s overnight as clouds part. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with some sunshine and a nice wind out of the southwest. After Monday, our forecast gets a little messy.
Many different chances for snow exist this week, beginning Monday night and sticking with us on and off through next weekend. Large snow totals are not expected at this time, but flurries and light snow this week will create nuisances. By Wednesday, a large snow system is expected to pass through the Midwest, but it wants to stay fairly south of Wisconsin. Still, Wednesday looks to be one of our best chances for light snow.
Flurries are possible through Thursday before another system clips us from Canada Friday and into Saturday. A lot of uncertainty exists in our forecasts this week, but right now, Wednesday and Friday are the days to pay attention to for minimal impacts. Stay with 27 News for the latest forecast.