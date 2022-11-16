Light snow ends this afternoon

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Southern Wisconsin has seen a few inches of snowfall since Tuesday morning, and less than an additional inch of accumulation is expected through today. Scattered, light snow is likely--especially this morning--that could lead to more slick spots on the road. Temperatures will hover right around or just above freezing this afternoon.
Overnight, cloud cover could lead to a few flurries as we cool into the lower 20s. Another small system could provide a few more light snow showers tomorrow afternoon as temperatures only climb into the upper 20s.
A few more flurries are possible through Saturday with colder temperatures, highs in the 20s, wind chills in the teens, before we dry out and see some sunshine by the end of the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the 30s on Monday and the 40s by Tuesday.