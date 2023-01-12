Light snow ends with a cooler Friday on tap

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Light snow continues to move through southern Wisconsin late tonight into Friday morning. Little to no impacts are expected with cloudy skies taking back over into Friday morning.
Cloud conditions diminish throughout the day Friday and our temperatures will be slightly cooler, hanging out in the upper 20s to low 30s.
The weekend looks to be quiet with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s to low 40s through Monday, with rain chances moving in for MLK Day.
Snow lovers heads up, snow chances are on the rise to end the month!
With the pattern slowly shifting late month, snow chances will be back in the forecast. Right now, the earliest chance of snow comes next Wednesday Thursday as a decent snowstorm is shaping up to land somewhere in the Midwest.