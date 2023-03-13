Light snow finally ends today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We haven't caught much of a break these last couple of days, and one final push of light snow will be possible through Monday, especially the morning hours.
Light snow will finally come to an end this evening, with less than an inch of additional accumulations through today. The highest totals will stay to our northeast. Temperatures will near 30 this afternoon, and our cloudy skies will decrease through tonight. We'll cool into the 10s overnight with wind chills near 0 as we begin Tuesday.
Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures finally breaking just above freezing in the afternoon. Wednesday will become breezy and warmer as we top out well into the 40s late-day. We'll stay mild through Wednesday night as our next weather system moves over southern Wisconsin.
Rain will begin Wednesday night and stick with us through Thursday as temperatures slowly drop through the day. This system will likely stick around through the end of the week, providing the chance for a wintry mix on Friday as temperatures near the freezing mark. Light snow will be possible into Saturday before we dry out by Sunday.