Light snow for some tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - Saturday is cloudy and cool, but some of southern Wisconsin has a chance to see light snow tonight and into Sunday morning.
Temperatures will warm to near 30 this afternoon with wind chills in the 20s and cloudy skies through your Saturday. Overnight, we'll drop into the middle 20s as a snow system clips the southern and southeastern parts of Wisconsin. Areas north of the Wisconsin River will likely not see much of anything overnight. Other areas may wake up to a half inch or so of snow on the ground Sunday morning.
Snow will come to an end by midday tomorrow. Monday should see a good amount of sunshine as winds pick up out of the west. Flurries will be possible by Tuesday as we track the next big weather system. Right now, this mid-week system wants to stay to our south, but we still have a good chance for some snow showers on the backside of this system into Wednesday and Thursday. Some flurries are even possible into Friday, as well.