Light snow for the Wednesday morning commute

MADISON (WKOW) - Soak in Tuesday afternoon's sunshine. Clouds will increase again overnight and provide some light snow during Wednesday's morning commute.
Temperatures will top out in the middle 40s this afternoon with almost abundant sunshine to end Tuesday. Overnight, clouds will return as temperatures fall into the 20s. A small clipper system will provide light snow early tomorrow, but this will be fluffier snow, and accumulations are expected to be less than an inch, so travel impacts will be minimal at best. Still, it may be beneficial to add a few extra minutes to your Wednesday morning commute. Within 2 hours of its start time, the snow will end for your region.
The sun will return Wednesday afternoon as highs only top out in the 30s. We'll stay dry until late Thursday when a large rain system passes overhead. This system will allow Friday highs to warm into the 60s, but we'll have to monitor the chance for thunderstorms by the end of the week. A little snow is possible on the backside of this system into Saturday morning before we briefly dry out again until midday Sunday. Stay with 27 News for updates this week.