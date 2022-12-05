Light snow/mix for some today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A narrow band of snow/wintry mix will fall across parts of southern Wisconsin this morning before drying out this afternoon.
This impacts mostly areas along and north of the HWY 18 corridor. Up to a half inch of snow and a glaze of ice could create minimal impacts from 6-11 a.m., with higher impacts for the counties under a Winter Weather Advisory (Grant, Crawford & Richland). Areas near the Illinois border (Green & Rock counties) will likely not see any of this. As temperatures warm into the upper 30s this afternoon, we'll dry out, but clouds will remain.
Another small winter system will pass over southern Wisconsin tomorrow with another chance for small impacts through the late morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will be a touch cooler through Tuesday before we warm to near 40 on Wednesday.
Wednesday should be dry until a larger winter system moves towards us into Thursday morning. The track of this system is still uncertain--if it moves more northward we could see a rain/snow mixture all day. Stay tuned with the latest forecasts this week. We'll keep you updated.