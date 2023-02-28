Light snow/mix on the way tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Heavy rain has moved out, but light snow will move in soon.
Isolated slick spots are possible out the door this morning as temps are near the freezing mark. Sunny skies this morning will cause a quick warm up getting to the low to mid 40s.
Clouds increase this afternoon giving way to a light snow/rain mix around 7 pm - 12 am with 0-1 inch totals, with highest coverage north of Madison. No need to shovel as we quickly thaw Wednesday in the upper 40s and it'll be breezy with winds gusting up to 25 mph. Thursday will be more seasonal with partly sunny skies in the mid to upper 30s.
Another snow is possible on Friday, but it may miss us to the south. The weekend stays dry with above normal temps in the low to mid 40s.