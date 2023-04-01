Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After severe storms last night, we're tracking a little light snow through Saturday morning in southern Wisconsin.
Up until about noon today, light snow will move across parts of the region, accumulating up to an inch. Totals closer to 2" are possible near the Dells and northern areas. The higher totals will stay well to our north. Winds will also gust up to 35 mph through the morning. Then, skies will quickly clear this afternoon as we warm into the 40s. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight as winds continue to calm.
Winds will shift out of the south overnight and pick up through Sunday as clouds increase. Temperatures will also rise well into the 50s and stay that way as we head into the first work week of April. We'll be monitoring another chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday. Light rain could linger into Wednesday before we dry out and cool into the 40s on Thursday.
