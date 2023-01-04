Light snow through Thursday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The same system that brought feet of snow to parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota is beginning to exit the Midwest. As it does, it'll bring southern Wisconsin the chance for light snow. Our snow chances aren't done though however, warmer temperatures make our snow chances short lived.
Temperatures are going to drop and stay at or just below freezing Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night as this latest low exits the region. Light snow chances will increase as we head into Wednesday late afternoon and stick with southern Wisconsin through, at least, the morning commute.
In terms of totals, roughly an inch will be the greatest amount possible. That means that most will accumulate a few tenths of an inch.
Our next chance for snow returns Saturday night into Sunday. This system may bring the area a few inches of snow. As of now, it looks like 1-3".
However, going into the upcoming week... temperatures are going to climb into the upper 30s/low 40s Monday and Tuesday so any snow we do accumulate through the weekend will quickly melt.