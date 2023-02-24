Light snow to end the week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The final weekend of February is almost here and while Friday is cold the weekend will not be; southerly winds take over and our temperatures climb well above the teens/low 20s like where they were on Friday. And as we look ahead to the final days of February, they are going to be slightly active.
Winds are going to be turning out of the south the further we go into Friday which will help move in the light snow we're expecting. Traveling along the southerly winds, the snow will move from southwest to northeast from Friday evening through early Saturday morning.
In terms of accumulations, most across southern Wisconsin should expect less than an inch of snow. Highest accumulations may reach 1" but most will likely pick up a dusting to a half an inch.
Southerly winds stay with us through the weekend which means our temperatures are going to climb into the 30s and 40s.
Saturday will be a little cooler than Sunday but throughout Sunday, clouds will increase as our first, of a few, disturbances move through the area.
The mess on Monday will likely be mostly rain as temperatures stay above freezing at the surface as well as just above the surface. The system will exit on Monday night with a chance for flurries/light snow possible through early Tuesday morning.