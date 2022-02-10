 Skip to main content
Light snow to mix on the way tonight

  • Updated
Snow to mix tonight

Morning Weather Forecast for February 10

MADISON (WKOW) - After a spotty mix yesterday, a steadier round of snow arrives tonight causing minor accumulations.

We'll stay dry during the day with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s. A breeze from the northwest turning to the southwest at 10-15 mph will keep wind chills in the upper teens.

Light snow moves in around 7-11 pm before changing over to a spotty, light rain/snow mix late at night and on Friday as a warm front moves through. We'll only get a half inch to an inch and a half, with highest totals farther north. As temps rise to the upper 30s and low 40s on Friday, no additional accumulations are expected as we warm up.

A trailing cold front moves through Friday evening, partially clearing skies and dropping temperatures heading into the weekend. Highs are in the mid teens Saturday and low 20s Sunday with a few flurries possible before the end of the weekend. Valentine's Day is seasonal in the mid to upper 20s with increasing sunshine.

