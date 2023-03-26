Light wintry mix possible today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a record-breaking snowfall on Saturday, a small clipper system wants to provide another inch of snow for some of us from lunchtime through Sunday afternoon.
Clouds will increase early this morning as temperatures warm from the 20s to near 40° this afternoon. By 11 a.m., a light wintry mix will move into southern Wisconsin and stick with most of us on & off through the afternoon. Areas north, like Camp Douglas & Montello will likely not see this as this small system wants to stay closer to the Illinois state line. We'll dry out this evening, but a few flurries/sprinkles are still possible tonight and into Monday.
We'll be dry as we warm into the middle 40s on Tuesday. Late Tuesday night, we'll be tracking another chance for light snow into Wednesday morning. By Thursday, temperatures will warm much more, and we'll have a nice rain system to track through Friday. Temperatures on Friday will warm well into the 50s, but we are expected to cool below average into Saturday with a slight chance for snow early next weekend before we dry out.