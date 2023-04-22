Light wintry mix possible today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) - An unseasonably cool weekend is on tap, and Saturday has a good chance for a spotty, light wintry mix.
Temperatures will only warm into the low to middle 40s this afternoon, but wind chills will remain in the low 30s through much of the day. Isolated rain/snow showers will pop up late this morning, and the precipitation chance will stick with us through the evening. Impacts and accumulations will be minimal to none. A few flurries are possible overnight and into early Sunday before we completely dry out.
We'll jump back into the 50s with more sunshine by Monday. We'll be in a fairly unsettled weather pattern over the next few days, so a few rain showers will be possible again late Monday and into Tuesday. Highs should jump back into the 60s by the end of the work week, but by then, we'll be potentially tracking a better chance for widespread rain. Stay with 27 News for updates.