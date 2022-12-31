Light wintry mix possible tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The last hours of 2022 will feature a light wintry mix for a lot of southern Wisconsin.
New Year's Eve will be a calm and mild day with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 30s. As the sun sets this evening, a light wintry mix will move into the southwest portion of the state and progress eastward through the night. By 2 a.m., we all will dry out, but isolated areas could see a dusting of snow which would lead to slick conditions on the roads tonight.
Temperatures will warm into the 40s for the first two days of 2023 before we hit the 50s again by Tuesday. Rain chances will increase into Monday afternoon as we track our next weather system. Rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday before temperatures drop into Wednesday. Light, spotty snow showers will be possible on the backside of this system.