Light wintry mix tonight, snow by the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A light wintry mix will fall over most of us into Thursday morning. We'll remain dry after that until Friday night, where accumulating snow is possible.
Fog and mist remain possible through the rest of Wednesday, but we should remain mostly dry with temperatures in the 40s. We'll cool into the lower 30s by early Thursday morning, where another wave of moisture will move over southern Wisconsin. Thursday morning's commute will likely see a light wintry mix, with potentially a dusting of snow on parts of the area. This would melt Thursday afternoon as we dry out and even see a little sunshine.
We'll remain dry with highs in the 40s through Friday, ahead of our next weather system. Accumulating snow is looking more and more likely for parts of southern Wisconsin Friday night through Saturday morning. There is still a lot of uncertainty with who will see accumulations and how much. If the system stays farther south, it'll miss us, and since the ground is warming, snow may not stick if it's falling lightly. Stay with 27 News for updates this week.