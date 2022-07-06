Lightning strikes Beloit home, displaces family

BELOIT (WKOW) — A lightning strike caused a fire in the walls of a Beloit home, displacing a family.
According to the City of Beloit Fire Department, a family on Portland Avenue between Oak and Vine Streets woke up to lightning striking their home after midnight. Everyone made it out safely before firefighters arrived on scene.
First responders initially found smoke coming from the attic, then located fire in the walls which made it "very difficult to contain immediately."
Damage estimates are not yet available.
The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is assisting the family.