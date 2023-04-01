Lightning strikes home in New Glarus, sparks fire

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) — A home in New Glarus was struck by lightning Friday night as severe weather rolled through the area, according to the New Glarus Fire Department.
Fire crews were called to the home just before 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, crews found flames coming from a kitchen light fixture.
A Facebook post from the fire department said firefighters removed the light fixture and extinguished a small fire in the attic.
The people who live there were able to get out of the home safely before the fire department arrived.
The New Glarus Fire Department was assisted by the Verona Fire Department, along with the New Glarus Police Department and Village of New Glarus Utilities.