'Lights On Afterschool' spotlights importance of programs for kids after school hours

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several local groups highlighted the importance of caring for our kids after school as part of a nationwide 'Lights On Afterschool' rally held Thursday afternoon.
The Wisconsin Youth Company, Madison Out-Of-School Time and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway along with other child organizations hoped to shine a spotlight on caring for kids after school.
"We know through research that children learn a lot of important social-emotional skills through having fun through playing with friends, resolving conflicts, and learning in a different way than they do in the classroom during the school day," said Rebecca Carlin, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Youth Company.
"It's important for us to support these programs because these programs provide education whether that's STEM learning or arts," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.
Afterschool programs give parents peace of mind and help keep kids safe are just a few of the benefits, according to the Afterschool Alliance.
Staff say the learning that happens after school is just as important
"I work with five- to 11-year-olds, so like kindergarten to fifth grade," said Nathan Peterson, an employee with the Wisconsin Youth Company.
Peterson works with kids as part of a Madison school district afterschool program. He says getting children from behind a desk and engaged in physical activity is the biggest benefit.
"Going outside going in the gym, just to get a lot of that energy out that you might not be able to do during a school day," Peterson said.