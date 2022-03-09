Lilliana's Restaurant raising money for Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local chef is cooking up a popular dish from Ukraine to help raise money for people impacted by the Russian invasion.
Chef Dave Heide and his staff at Liliana's Restaurant are making varenyky.
It's similar to a pierogi.
"All the money we raise is going to go to World Central Kitchens, which is headed up by Chef Jose Andres, who's one of my idols. And he's actually in Ukraine right now feeding mothers and children and everyone that are hiding out in bomb shelters and people crossing over the border all throughout Central kitchens," said Chef Dave.
So far, about $3,000 has been raised.
Chef Dave plans to continue the sale for as long as Russia is invading Ukraine.