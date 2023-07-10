Lint buildup causes dryer fire at Madison apartment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison fire crews responded to an apartment complex on the city's north side after a dryer caught fire.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews were sent to an apartment complex on Northport Drive Saturday around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a possible dryer fire.
Residents reported they smelled smoke soon after putting clothes in a dryer. They called 911, and one reported seeing flames coming out of the vertical dryer vent.
The resident extinguished the fire before fire crews arrived.
Crews found smoke in the basement, but no active fire. Only the vent tubing had fire damage.
Schuster said the cause of the fire was excessive lint build up.