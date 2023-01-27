Lint buildup causes fire at Madison laundromat

MADISON (WKOW) — An east side laundromat caught fire due to lint buildup, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews were dispatched to E. Johnson Street and N. Blount Street around 11:35 a.m. on Thursday.
Schuster said someone using the laundromat was taking his clothes out of a dryer when he saw flames coming out of the dryer and "dripping down" from the drum.
He tried to put out the fire with two fire extinguishers, but it wasn't enough to stop it.
When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the building's front door and roof and began firefighting efforts.
Schuster said in addition to the fire, first responders found smoldering lint throughout the duct statements.
The fire was extinguished in around an hour.