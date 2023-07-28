List: Power outages due to heavy rains and tornado warning

(WKOW) -- People across south central Wisconsin are without power as strong storms move in.
Alliant Energy says nearly 140 customers are without power on their outage map. Majority are near the Baraboo area.
MG&E says more than 13,000 of their customers are without power as well, most near the Warner Park area.
We Energies says customers between East Troy and Whitewater are also without power.
Counties reporting power outages:
- Adams
- Dane
- Iowa
- Jefferson
- Juneau
- Marquette
This is a running list.