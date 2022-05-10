Listeners of Madison radio station collect 400 pounds in donations for The River Food Pantry

MADISON (WKOW) — Listeners of an area radio station are making a big difference for vulnerable children in Dane County.
Life 102.5 partnered with The River Food Pantry to provide snack cups at a concert last week. Leading up to the event at Alliant Energy Center, donation barrels were placed at the venue and at two Metcalfe's Market locations.
In that week-long donation period, listeners dropped off more than 400 pounds of snack cups — ranging from fruit to pudding. The large donation benefits the food pantry's Munch Program, which delivers meals to children and adults in low income neighborhoods in Madison.
Director of Operations at River Food Pantry, Helen Osborn-Senatus, says the donation is important because they're expanding the program to several more neighborhoods.
"We anticipate serving almost twice as many meals, and these fruit cups will help give variety for sides" Osborn-Senatus said. "Choice is important! Thank you for over 400 pounds of these cups!”