 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 197 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             WALWORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY,
ELKHORN, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, JANESVILLE,
JEFFERSON, LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN,
MAYVILLE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, NESHKORO, OXFORD,
PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUPUN, WESTFIELD, AND WHITEWATER.

Listeners of Madison radio station collect 400 pounds in donations for The River Food Pantry

  • Updated
Cups for Kids

MADISON (WKOW) — Listeners of an area radio station are making a big difference for vulnerable children in Dane County.

Life 102.5 partnered with The River Food Pantry to provide snack cups at a concert last week. Leading up to the event at Alliant Energy Center, donation barrels were placed at the venue and at two Metcalfe's Market locations. 

In that week-long donation period, listeners dropped off more than 400 pounds of snack cups — ranging from fruit to pudding. The large donation benefits the food pantry's Munch Program, which delivers meals to children and adults in low income neighborhoods in Madison. 

Director of Operations at River Food Pantry, Helen Osborn-Senatus, says the donation is important because they're expanding the program to several more neighborhoods. 

"We anticipate serving almost twice as many meals, and these fruit cups will help give variety for sides" Osborn-Senatus said. "Choice is important! Thank you for over 400 pounds of these cups!”

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you