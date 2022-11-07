Literacy Network helps adults in Dane County build literacy skills

MADISON (WKOW) -- 30 new voters will be able to vote in the midterm election on Tuesday thanks to a local nonprofit group called Literacy Network.
The group helps adults in Dane County with their reading, writing, and language skills. Many of the students that go through the program are working towards becoming U.S. citizens.
"We have 30 students who are newly eligible to vote, who've gotten their citizenship in the last year," said executive director Jeff Burkhart. "They're very excited to vote for the first time."
Burkhart says that when more people are given access to the resources that help them work towards goals like citizenship, it benefits the community as a whole.
"I think it's great for our community as well, not only for the students themselves, but it's great to diversify the viewpoints in our community," he said. "Having people participating in the democratic process is great."
With thousands of people going through the program every year, the organization needs hundreds of volunteers to make it all happen.
"I can say that all of our volunteers do have a great experience and many of them stay with us for years," said Burkhart.
The fall semester is in progress, and Burkhart says they are looking for volunteer tutors to support virtual Madison College HSED classes:
- · Math Fundamentals, Thursdays, 8:30-10:20am, Virtual
- · Communications AB PM, Mondays, 5-6:50pm, Virtual
- · Communications AB PM, Wednesdays, 5-6:50pm, Virtual
- · Communications AB AM, Mondays, 10:30am-12:20pm, Virtual
- · Communications AB AM, Wednesdays, 10:30am-12:20pm, Virtual
The spring semester runs January 23 to May 6, and Literacy Network is recruiting tutors for all programs. They'll host trainings for new tutors the week of the 16th.