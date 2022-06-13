 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Lithium ion battery caused house fire on Madison's west side

  • Updated
Madison Fire Department logo

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department (MFD) reported a lithium ion battery started a fire in a house on Harbor Court early Saturday morning.

According to MFD, a resident in the home woke up to a loud sound in his room, coming from a lithium iron bike battery "popping, sparking, and smoking." The battery was on a charger and plugged into a wall outlet. 

The fire department said he alerted others in the home and the family tried to put out the fire with three dry chemical fire extinguishers, but when they couldn't put it out completely they left the home and called 911.

When firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m. they found smoke coming out of a second-story window, and put it out the flames with a water can extinguisher. Afterwards, firefighters used fans to get rid of remaining smoke.

Fire officials said the fire damaged the room the battery was in and the smoke damaged the entire second-story, but no one was injured.

 

