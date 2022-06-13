Lithium ion battery caused house fire on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department (MFD) reported a lithium ion battery started a fire in a house on Harbor Court early Saturday morning.
According to MFD, a resident in the home woke up to a loud sound in his room, coming from a lithium iron bike battery "popping, sparking, and smoking." The battery was on a charger and plugged into a wall outlet.
The fire department said he alerted others in the home and the family tried to put out the fire with three dry chemical fire extinguishers, but when they couldn't put it out completely they left the home and called 911.
When firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m. they found smoke coming out of a second-story window, and put it out the flames with a water can extinguisher. Afterwards, firefighters used fans to get rid of remaining smoke.
Fire officials said the fire damaged the room the battery was in and the smoke damaged the entire second-story, but no one was injured.