Little Food Pantries help fill a critical need in the community

MADISON (WKOW) -- In recent years, Little Libraries have grown in popularity, providing children and adults across the country access to book right outside their front door.
Now, a new "little" is lifting neighborhoods up in times of inflation: Little Food Pantries.
Nicki Stapleton began hers back in 2020 when she put a box of food at the end of her driveway on Prairie Drive in Madison.
The need was so great that she continued to do it -- eventually getting a book shelf to store the food and then, designing what is now known as the Prairie Road Pantry.
It is complete with everything from canned goods, to fresh produce, and sometimes even offers diapers and baby formula.
Each day, Stapleton posts a picture of the day's stock on her Praire Road Pantry Facebook page, which people have expressed heartfelt thanks on in a time when groceries are expensive.
Across town in Middleton, next to a Little Library, lives another Little Food Pantry.
"When we all do something small, it can turn into something big," Darci Warner, the Faith Information Director at Middleton Community Church said.
Warner and her son built the little food pantry outside the church, and then invited youth at the church to help paint it.
Theirs offers a variety of canned goods, as well as, staples that bring meals to life, like cooking spray and olive oil. As prices have gone up, Warner said it has grown in popularity.
"The only thing I know is the pantry gets emptied," Warner said. "And since inflation, and so many things costing so much more money, I'm filling it two to three and sometimes more times a week when I used to fill it maybe once or twice a month."
Both the Prairie Road pantry and the pantry outside of Middleton Community Church rely heavily on donations. Anyone interested in donating is welcome to drop food off.