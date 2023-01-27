Little John's suspends operations, partners stay committed to feeding and helping the community

MADISON (WKOW) -- Partners with a Madison area community kitchen are being impacted after the kitchen's sudden closure but are staying committed to their missions.

SSM Health's at Home Meals on Wheels Program Manager Sarah Karleskint had a quick turn around after she learned their contract with Little John's was canceled.

"It was hard to wrap my mind around the suddenness of it. You mean, right now we're done," she said. "It didn't give us any time to plan anything for Tuesday. So that part was very difficult. We definitely could have used a little more notice to get things in place."

Karleskint said Meals on Wheels has been delivering food to nearly 300 people in the area since 1971. They just recently started partnering with Little John's this last summer, though.

Now, with the closure of the kitchen, Karleskint said it has been a scramble figuring out their next move. Fortunately, she said they are now working with other organizations like the Goodman Community Center and River Food Pantry.

"It's been a lot of a lot of coordination, a lot of you know, trying to figure things out, fitting the pieces together. But the support that we've gotten from the community [and] from the volunteers has just been wonderful," she said.

But not all partners with Little John's hit a dead end.

CEO and President of The Madison Children's Museum Deb Gilpin said operations are running as normal.

"We are committed to pay-what-you-can pay and Little John is our partner," Gilpin said. "As long as they're a partner there, they're working for us and we're working together on making this happen."

Gilpin said any new big vision has its challenges. While they are thrilled to keep things moving with Little John's, she said it takes a community to get over roadblocks like these.

"We also understand what a challenge it must be for both partners out there that have been depending on them providing food, and also for little John's to go through something like this," Gilpin said.

If you are interested in helping SSM Health's Meals on Wheels program, you can visit their website.