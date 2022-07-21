Livability names Madison as top place to live in America for second year in a row

MADISON (WKOW) — We all knew Madison is a great city, and a survey of over 2,300 cities agrees. Livability named Madison the best place to live in America for the second year in a row.
Livability gave Madison a "Liv Score" of 725, beating out second place winner, Ann Arbor, Michigan, by 39 points. The scores are determined by eight categories: economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital and health care.
Liveability highlighted how Madison is the "unofficial bike capital of the Midwest" with more bikes than cars and the variety of parks, beaches and tons of free events for people of all ages.
You can visit Liveability to learn more about what makes Madison the best city in the country!