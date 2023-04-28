Living kidney donor sets out to hike entire Ice Age Trail

MADISON (WKOW) — A 59-year-old kidney donor has set out to hike all 1,200 miles of the Ice Age Trail.
Jean Adams — a retiree from Antigo, Wisconsin — decided to hike a stretch of the Appalachian Trail in 2020. It was a dream she'd had since high school and pandemic stir-craziness was the final nudge she needed.
The hike took four weeks, and after checking it off the list, she wanted to realize another dream: donate a kidney.
“I was in the best shape of my life after hiking the Appalachian Trail and I thought it was the right time to donate,” Adams said. “I got the idea years ago after listening to a living donor talk about the experience on a podcast and finally decided to get checked out, which is how I found the UW Health Transplant Center.”
After she got the necessary tests done in 2021, Adams donated in January 2022. She joined the ranks of 3,000 other living kidney donors who donated through the transplant center.
With her goal to now hike the Ice Age Trail, a UW Health transplant surgeon says living kidney donors don't have to give up their lifestyle to give a lifesaving gift.
“Living kidney donors like Jean prove that donation doesn’t have to slow you down or stop you from enjoying your hobbies,” said Joshua Mezrich, a surgeon with the transplant center. “Most people waiting for a transplant need a kidney, making living donation an incredible, lifesaving gift.”
Mezrich said more than 90,000 people nationwide are waiting for a donation, and getting a kidney from a living donor is better— as it typically lasts longer than those from deceased donors.
It took Adams eight weeks to recover, and as soon as she was able to, she started hiking again. She started with 10 miles a day, cranking up the distance as she went.
Adams has he's already completed a third of the Ice Age Trail, and she said it's given her time to reflect on the transplant.
“I don’t know who received my kidney, but I feel great knowing I was able to save someone’s life without having to run into a burning building,” Adams said.
Adams is giving regular updates on her journey on her YouTube channel.