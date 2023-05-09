Loaded gun found in litter box during robbery suspect's arrest

MADISON (WKOW) — A 21-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he robbed someone at gunpoint Sunday afternoon on Madison's northside.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the robbery happened at Straubel Court around 4:20 p.m.
Fryer said the victim was at an apartment complex when asked by a man to help him move a piece of furniture. While helping, the man showed the victim he had a gun and robbed them.
Police found the suspect in a nearby unit and he jumped off a balcony to try to run from police. However, officers quickly took the man into custody.
Fryer said a loaded handgun was found in a cat litter box in the apartment he was in.
Fryer said Raheam Jones, 21, of Madison was arrested for armed robbery, disorderly conduct while armed and a warrant.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.