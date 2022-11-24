Local Amazon fulfillment center readies for long shopping weekend

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- While some plan to burn off their Thanksgiving Day calories by heading out to catch early Black Friday deals, others will let their fingers do the heavy lifting by shopping online.

One of Wisconsin's largest Amazon facilities is getting prepared for the holiday rush, with one out of every four shoppers estimated to buy something on Amazon during the Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend, according to the National Retail Federation.

"A lot of our planning all year is to prepare for those biggest days," said Varun Chaudhary, General Manager of the Amazon Fulfillment Facility in Kenosha.

If you're a Wisconsinite ordering something this holiday weekend from Amazon, chances are your package will come from the fulfillment facility in Kenosha.

"During Black Friday Cyber Monday, this facility will do somewhere around 500 to 600,000 packages every day, for all three to four days," Chaudhary said.

That means millions of packages will travel the conveyor superhighways inside the center.

To give you an idea of the scale of the operation in Kenosha, even with the Dane County Regional Airport's 90 thousand square-foot-expansion (terminal and parking structures are just over 125,000 square feet), it could fit inside Kenosha's Amazon facility, which is more than a million square feet.

The pandemic made it convenient for many people to do their Black Friday shopping online and it's a trend that doesn't seem to be going away.

"During Black Friday Cyber Monday, our capacity goes up by 35 to 40%," Chaudhary said.

But many local businesses are worried about the competition from big box and online stores over the holidays.

"Amazon and all the big box stores are advertising now and we can't do what they're doing," said Zoe Schuler, owner of Z Boutique in Madison.

In between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday and Schuler said holiday sales are crucial.

"This is a time where if we get that support now we can get through the next several months until spring arrives," Schuler said.

To alleviate some of these pains, Amazon recognizes the importance of shopping small and now partners with thousands of small businesses year-round.

But for the holidays, blinking red lights and hundreds of dedicated workers help guide the many packages to your house.

"We work together as a team all of us to make wishes come true and dreams happen," said Amazon employee Emmy Swisher.

"I'm incredibly proud of what my team does to bring joy to so many families," Chaudhary said.