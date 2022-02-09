 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local and federal authorities warn of counterfeit pills being sold through social media

  • Updated
Counterfeit medication warning

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman is sharing concerns about cases of counterfeit pills being sold across the U.S.

The warning comes from the the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Cases involve the selling of these counterfeit pills through the use of social media platforms like Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The pills are almost identical to prescription medications, including Oxycontin®, Percocet®, Vicodin®, Xanax®, Adderall® and others.

Authorities say in many cases the counterfeit medications contain lethal fentanyl.

So far Dreckman says no cases have popped up in Grant County. 

Tags

Recommended for you