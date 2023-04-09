Local animal rescue receives Rachel Ray No-Kill Excellence Reward

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison’s very own Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue has received the Rachael Ray No-Kill Excellence Grant.
The animal rescue said the grant will ensure they are able to maintain a 90% or higher save rate.
“Even with current lifesaving programming in place, our work to help pets in our care isn’t done,” Allison Davies, Executive Director of Shelter from the Storm, said.
The rescue said the grant will also help them expand their Homeward Hound Program, an initiative that provides behavioral intervention to harder to place dogs so they are able to find a loving home.
Several dogs have already benefited from the grant, including Steep, who is one of many dogs saved by the rescue. He is currently looking for his forever home.
Jenna, a puppy mill survivor, was also saved by the rescue. At three-years-old, the rescue said she is finally learning how to be a dog after no socialization or toys.
Meanwhile, the rescue said Polonius is one of the first dogs to receive behavioral intervention through the Homeward Hound Project, which has taught him a lot.
Osiris, who is just 10 months old, is also going through the program. The rescue hopes it will boost both his confidence and obedience skills.
The grant is funded by the Rachael Ray Foundation and administered by the Best Friends Animal Society. You can apply to be a recipient of the grant here.
Anyone interested in adopting a pet through Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue can find more information here.
“When you choose to adopt your next pet, you are becoming part of the solution right here in our community,” Davies said.