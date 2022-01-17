Local animal shelters benefit from "Betty White Challenge"

MADISON (WKOW) -- Monday marks what would have been actress Betty White's 100th birthday, and animal advocates are issuing a challenge aimed at highlighting one of White's lifelong passions.
White died on Dec. 31, 2021, and since then fans have been honoring her by donating to local shelters, zoos, and other animal rights organizations. The effort is called the "Betty White Challenge."
Staff at the Dane County Humane Society says the challenge has shined a light on animal advocacy, and as an animal lover, it was something White worked to bring attention to her whole life.
"I think she would be very honored by this wonderful gesture," said Lisa Bernard, the public relations coordinator at the humane society. "Here she thought she was doing such great work as an actor and making people laugh, but she just did so much more for animals and bringing animals needs to light and making it more public."
Bernard said they've been seeing the generosity.
"A majority of our funding comes through donations," she said. "So any community support, we really appreciate it."
Click this link to donate to the Dane County Humane Society. Every donation given will be matched up to $2,500.