Local artisans sell one-of-a-kind gifts at Aldo Leopold Nature Center's Bazaar

MONONA (WKOW) -- One of the most heartwarming experiences of the holiday season is bringing joy to those you love.
The Aldo Leopold Nature Center in Monona provided people the opportunity to do just that through one-of-a-kind gifts at their Holiday Bazaar Sunday.
Dozens of local artisans were on site selling everything from hand-knit sweaters to hand-carved picture frames.
Thelma Allen, a local artisan who sells clay Santas, said the beauty of the Bazaar is that no two gifts are alike.
"People come and this is the sort of thing they want the homemade things," Allen said. "My Santa's are made with polymer clay and each one is different, because I made them myself."
Admission to the Bazaar was free.