Local artist highlights New Glarus' roots in new mural

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) — A new mural in New Glarus highlights the village's Swiss history.
The mural is on the old New Glarus Foods building, now owned by Albion Swords, located on 2nd Street.
Local artist Chad Caso and the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce made the mural come to life.
“It’s been a long road to get here,” says Bekah Stauffacher, the Executive Director of the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce. “We started making plans for the mural in late 2019. The pandemic delayed things, but we are so happy to see the project completed. Chad did an amazing job!”