...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence in a strong winter
storm in the region late in the week. There remains some
uncertainty with the storm track though, along with the
resultant areas of highest impacts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Local bank gives $20,000 to child psychiatric program at UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health - Meriter CAP program receives large donation

Photo Courtesy: UnityPoint Health – Meriter

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison area One Community Bank (OCB) donated $20,000 to UnityPoint Health – Meriter's Child and Adolescent Psychiatry program.

In a press release, UnityPoint Health – Meriter said the gift will go towards supporting vital mental health services. 

“One Community Bank colleagues are incredibly proud to support the ongoing efforts that Dr. Katherine Schmitt and her team at Meriter Child & Adolescent Psychiatry provide for the youth and their families in our community,” said President and CEO of One Community Bank, Steve Peotter.

UnityPoint Health – Meriter spokesperson Nicole Aimone said the donation will provide caregivers with additional resources to meet the needs of each patient.

Aimone provided examples of what some of the patient needs are:

  • Tools to promote self-expression and self-calming behaviors like healing gardens, music in patient rooms, art kids and safe kits.
  • Enhancements to care units that keep care providers and young patients safe.
  • Facility artwork, which helps to create a warm and comforting space.
  • Potential expansions to the CAP facility — so no child or family is turned away from the care they need.

Dr. Katie Schmitt, Medical Director at CAP explained just how important donations like this one are to the program. 

“After these past few difficult years, this is a particularly critical time for kids in our community. Every single day, children and their families turn to us at CAP for hope, healing and compassionate mental health care,” Schmitt said. “One Community Bank responded, without hesitation, to the heightened mental health troubles children are facing." 