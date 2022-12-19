Local bank gives $20,000 to child psychiatric program at UnityPoint Health

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison area One Community Bank (OCB) donated $20,000 to UnityPoint Health – Meriter's Child and Adolescent Psychiatry program.
In a press release, UnityPoint Health – Meriter said the gift will go towards supporting vital mental health services.
“One Community Bank colleagues are incredibly proud to support the ongoing efforts that Dr. Katherine Schmitt and her team at Meriter Child & Adolescent Psychiatry provide for the youth and their families in our community,” said President and CEO of One Community Bank, Steve Peotter.
UnityPoint Health – Meriter spokesperson Nicole Aimone said the donation will provide caregivers with additional resources to meet the needs of each patient.
Aimone provided examples of what some of the patient needs are:
- Tools to promote self-expression and self-calming behaviors like healing gardens, music in patient rooms, art kids and safe kits.
- Enhancements to care units that keep care providers and young patients safe.
- Facility artwork, which helps to create a warm and comforting space.
- Potential expansions to the CAP facility — so no child or family is turned away from the care they need.
Dr. Katie Schmitt, Medical Director at CAP explained just how important donations like this one are to the program.
“After these past few difficult years, this is a particularly critical time for kids in our community. Every single day, children and their families turn to us at CAP for hope, healing and compassionate mental health care,” Schmitt said. “One Community Bank responded, without hesitation, to the heightened mental health troubles children are facing."