Local bars and restaurants prepare for second day of WIAA Hockey Tournament, economic impact tops $1 million

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- As players and fans make their way inside the Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena for the WIAA hockey tournament, local bars and restaurants are preparing for the post game celebrations.
It was quiet and calm start to the day for the Nitty Gritty in Middleton, but Food and Beverage Director Michael Leto said it won't be long before people make their way over.
"We've definitely seen some people yesterday with some of the first state semifinals happening, some groups coming in, expecting to see more of that today," he said. "[We're] looking forward to inviting some people into you know, dine, have lunch, hopefully celebrate a victory."
Leto has worked at the Nitty Gritty for 18 years. He said from state hockey to basketball to wrestling, he has seen it all, but each time is different from the last.
"The Nitty Gritty definitely is a jovial place with people coming in to celebrate their birthdays, but it's a different kind of environment when you get people from all around the state that are coming in to support some of their friends and family that are playing in some of these tournaments," Leto said.
The boys' and girls' hockey tournament is just one of the 15 championships and events hosted in Dane County.
Ellie Westman Chin is the President and CEO for Destination Madison. She said the economic impact to the city from this weekend alone tops $1 million dollars.
"It's wonderful to have events here in February and March because that's traditionally a slower tourism time. So, for them to come in and enjoy our restaurants and fill up our hotels, it's really great," she said. "And I know that our residents have loved having these tournaments in town for a long time."
Breaking the ice to what will become a busy season, Leto said Madison is a sports city, and the people here embrace it.
"When hockey ends, basketball is going to pick up and when that ends, we'll have golf and tennis. And it's really exciting," she said.
When you look at all the competitions hosted year-round, the total impact tops $20 million.
Westman Chin also said more than 200,000 people come to town for these events.
"It gives us an opportunity to show off what we're doing here in the Madison area and have them enjoy everything that we get to enjoy daily as citizens here," Westman Chin said.
And for Leto at the Nitty Gritty, it's a similar opportunity of being able to showcase what they are known for.
"The Nitty Gritty downtown has been there since the 60s. So, a lot of people from around the state are familiar with who we are and what we're doing. So, it's kind of great to be able to showcase that to people that may have not had been here before," Leto said.
The championship game is set for Saturday. You can watch that on WKOW.