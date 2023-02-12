Local bars and restaurants prepare for Super Bowl Sunday, kick-off to the busiest time of year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Whether you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl 57 is finally here for football fans across the country.
Jessi Fields is the Manager at Echo Tap & Grill in Madison. She said it was an early morning preparing the bar and staff for the crowds to come.
"I usually try and schedule out and give a list of these events to my staff, sometimes even months in advance. That way we can all prepare for days like today to know when we can make plans. And when we can't," she said.
She said on game days like the Super Bowl, they staff extra. That way, everything is taken care of.
"The staff really loves working them anyways, it's a ton of fun. Everybody's having a great time in here," Fields said.
Fields said December and January have been pretty slow for business and that the NFL finale kicks-off the busiest time of season.
"The Super Bowl is kind of our marking point for our busy time of the year. So, this is kind of our practice point for when we gear up for things like the WIAA tournaments and the NCAA, big-time tournaments, and the NBA finals and things like that," Fields said.
Now, they are gearing up and putting on their game faces for a next busy couple of months.