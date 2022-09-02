Local breweries brace for possible water rate increase

MADISON (WKOW) — Some Madison residents may have to dig a bit deeper in their pockets to pay for water.

"Water is critically important to a brewery," said Zak Koga, Co-founder of Karben4 Brewing.

So, when Koga heard Madison was proposing to increase its water rates he knew his business would be affected in a big way because of the amount of water they use.

"Somewhere around 200 to 250,000 gallons of water a month," Koga said.

To improve Madison's drinking water and upgrade its aging infrastructure, water utility officials say more funding is needed.

"We're just trying to stay with the times and make sure we're able to operate it at an optimal level," said Marcus Pearson, a spokesperson for Madison Water Utility.

So the water utility is proposing a rate increase.

"It'll be a 16.7% rate increase, which will result in an 18% revenue increase," Pearson said.

According to the city's estimate, a residential customer who uses 4,000 gallons of water per month could expect a bill increase from $29.92 to $34.92 — or a five-dollar increase in their bill.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports the average household uses 300 gallons a day, or roughly 9,000 gallons a month, which could equate to a $10 to $20 a month increase.

Breweries use much more water than the average household so this rate increase is concerning for owners here at Karben4 Brewing.

"It is that much more pressure on our business," Koga said.

With inflation bearing down on his brewery, Koga said he's taking the rate hike in stride.

"We've certainly seen much larger increase... in particular in our packaging for our beer products and in the cans," Koga said.

Better water means better beer so Koga's prepared to accept paying more.

"That's great if they're investing in the quality of the water and the quality of the overall system," Koga said.

Pearson also said the city plans to offer an affordability program to households under the 50% area median income. Qualified customers can qualify for an $8 to $12 credit.

The rate hike is only a proposal. There's a virtual public hearing on it scheduled for September 7th at 10 a.m.