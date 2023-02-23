 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa and Dane Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Local business owner camps out in store during winter storm to help community

  Updated
  • 0
Mazo Hardware
Posted on Mazo Hardware's Facebook page

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) — With the threat of snow, sleet and freezing rain hitting southern Wisconsin, one Mazomanie business owner wanted to make sure her store was available to help the community.

Renee Zaman, owner of Mazo Hardware, posted on Facebook that she spent the night at the hardware store.

She said she wanted to make sure people in the area could open Thursday morning and provide snow removal products.

Zaman took a series of pictures documenting the "fun" she said she had in the store. 

The Facebook post has dozens of comments with people cheering her on.

"Thanks for always being there for our community," said one commenter.

"Always going above and beyond for your peeps," said another. "That's what I call customer service!"

The store posted it opened with no problems on Thursday morning. 

