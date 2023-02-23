Local business owner camps out in store during winter storm to help community

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) — With the threat of snow, sleet and freezing rain hitting southern Wisconsin, one Mazomanie business owner wanted to make sure her store was available to help the community.
Renee Zaman, owner of Mazo Hardware, posted on Facebook that she spent the night at the hardware store.
She said she wanted to make sure people in the area could open Thursday morning and provide snow removal products.
Zaman took a series of pictures documenting the "fun" she said she had in the store.
The Facebook post has dozens of comments with people cheering her on.
"Thanks for always being there for our community," said one commenter.
"Always going above and beyond for your peeps," said another. "That's what I call customer service!"
The store posted it opened with no problems on Thursday morning.