Local business steps up to help first responders comfort children in crisis

MADISON (WKOW) — First responders at the UW-Madison Police Department have a new resource to help comfort children going through traumatic situations.
Officers received 10 book bags filled with books from the Madison Credit Union.
Staff at the credit union bought the bags from Madison-based nonprofit REACH-A-Child so they could give them to the police department.
REACH-A-Child partners with first responders in communities across the state to help children dealing with trauma situations. Part of that effort includes providing the books and bags.
Kids can choose a book to read alone or with an officer. It helps distract them from what is happening on during the law enforcement response.
Rebecca Lauryssens, the marketing specialist at Madison Credit Union, said that when she learned about REACH-A-Child and its mission, she knew that was something the credit union wanted to help out with.
"Many of our members also happen to be first responders," she said. "Helping them help others really fit with the credit union motto of people helping people."
She told 27 News that part of running a local business means being able to give back to the community they serve.