Local companies working to support electric vehicle infrastructure

MADISON (WKOW) -- Over the last year, electric vehicles have been winners in a few bills signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Last year's bipartisan infrastructure bill sets aside $5 billion to build out charging stations over the next 5 years.
Wisconsin will likely receive around $79 million for charging station investments.
On Tuesday, Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin toured Franklin Electric in Madison. It develops and manufactures critical infrastructure equipment for EV charging stations.
In order to receive funding from the federal government, these chargers need to be operational 97 percent of the time.
The company announced a new product Tuesday that would help with that: NexPhase™ Smart EV Switchgear. It provides the electrical infrastructure needed to bridge the gap between power from the utility and electric chargers.
"Unlike any other switchgear, NexPhase™ monitors and controls power before it reaches the charges," said Mark Seitz, the senior business unit manager for EV systems at Franklin Electric. "This enables remote monitoring, troubleshooting, and control of the EV chargers to help ensure uptime."
Baldwin said the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the U.S. Senate and is set for a House vote later this week, will also make an impact on the climate. That bill also includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to defray the cost of an electric vehicle.
"This will reduce U.S. carbon emissions predicted to be by 40%, in just the next eight years," she said. "Companies like Franklin Electric and Madison Gas & Electric will be playing a big role in bringing that to fruition."
Madison Gas & Electric is a member of the Edison Electric Institute's National Highway Coalition. It's an effort by dozens of electric companies nationwide to provide charging stations along major U.S. roads by the end of 2023.